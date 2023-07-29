Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. On average, analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

