BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.55 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

