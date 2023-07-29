Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Head to Head Review

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -79.45% -35.36% -32.04% Vaxcyte N/A -33.83% -31.28%

Volatility and Risk

argenx has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

55.9% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares argenx and Vaxcyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $606.48 million 49.14 -$709.59 million ($9.29) -55.44 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$223.49 million ($3.46) -13.50

Vaxcyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxcyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for argenx and Vaxcyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 1 2 17 0 2.80 Vaxcyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

argenx presently has a consensus price target of $521.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1.33%. Vaxcyte has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.19%. Given Vaxcyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than argenx.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats argenx on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC. The company is also developing ARGX-109 and ARGX-116; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor receptor. In addition, its partnered product candidates include Cusatuzumab for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; and ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. It also has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

