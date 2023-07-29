Comparing Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) and Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) and Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Melexis and Vishay Intertechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vishay Intertechnology $3.50 billion 1.12 $428.81 million $3.06 9.15

Vishay Intertechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Melexis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melexis N/A N/A N/A Vishay Intertechnology 12.43% 23.30% 12.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Melexis and Vishay Intertechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melexis 0 2 0 0 2.00 Vishay Intertechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Melexis currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.47%. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.21%. Given Melexis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Melexis is more favorable than Vishay Intertechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Melexis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats Melexis on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melexis

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs. It also offers embedded motor driver, fan and pump, LED, and pre driver ICs; and LIN transceiver, CAN transceiver, RFID Transceiver NFC Sensor tag ICs. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ieper, Belgium. Melexis NV is a subsidiary of Xtrion N.V.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage Super Junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment contains standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors segment offers resistors, which are basic components used in various forms of electronic circuitry to adjust and regulate levels of voltage and current. The Inductors segment provides inductors for use as an internal magnetic field to change alternating current phase and resist alternating current. The Capacitors segment offers capacitors, which store energy and discharge it when needed. The company sells its products under Siliconix, Dale, Draloric, Beyschlag, Sfernice, MCB, UltraSource, Applied Thin-Film Products, IHLP, HiRel Systems, Sprague, Vitramon, Barry, Roederstein, ESTA, and BCcomponents brand names. It serves industrial, automotive, telecommunications, computing, consumer products, power supplies, military and aerospace, and medical end markets. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

