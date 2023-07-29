Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) & Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Head to Head Comparison

Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Free Report) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and Pineapple Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pineapple Energy $27.52 million 0.44 -$10.35 million ($1.29) -0.95

Analyst Recommendations

Advantagewon Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pineapple Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advantagewon Oil and Pineapple Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantagewon Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pineapple Energy has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 355.28%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than Advantagewon Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A Pineapple Energy -20.86% -8.54% -3.83%

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats Advantagewon Oil on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantagewon Oil

Advantagewon Oil Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves in North America. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. It primarily serves residential homeowners, as well as commercial owners, other municipal customers, energy services companies, and other utilities. Pineapple Energy Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

