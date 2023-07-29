PAID (PAYD) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Free Report) is one of 292 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PAID to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PAID and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PAID N/A N/A -244.06 PAID Competitors $459.42 million -$5.38 million 739.82

PAID’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than PAID. PAID is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAID N/A N/A N/A PAID Competitors -29.66% -255.03% -6.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares PAID and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PAID and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAID 0 0 0 0 N/A PAID Competitors 450 1513 3714 49 2.59

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 28.10%. Given PAID’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PAID has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PAID shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of PAID shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PAID competitors beat PAID on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

PAID Company Profile

PAID, Inc. develops online shipping and tax management tools in the United States and Canada. It operates through six segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services, and Corporate Operations. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools assisting businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing; BeerRun, a brewery management, and alcohol and tobacco tax and trade bureau tax reporting software to small craft brewers; and PaidPayments that offers commerce solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses by enabling them to sell goods and services, accept payment, and create repeat sales through an online payment processing solution. It also provides ShipTime, a platform that enables its members to quote, process, label, track, and dispatch shipments. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

