Financial Analysis: WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) & ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Free Report) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WithSecure Oyj and ACI Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WithSecure Oyj N/A N/A N/A C$0.10 15.50 ACI Worldwide $1.39 billion 1.78 $142.18 million $0.83 27.55

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than WithSecure Oyj. WithSecure Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACI Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WithSecure Oyj 1 1 1 0 2.00 ACI Worldwide 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WithSecure Oyj and ACI Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ACI Worldwide has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.84%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than WithSecure Oyj.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of WithSecure Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WithSecure Oyj and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WithSecure Oyj N/A N/A N/A ACI Worldwide 6.80% 10.76% 4.04%

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats WithSecure Oyj on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WithSecure Oyj

(Get Free Report)

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce. The company also provides consulting services, including security strategy and risk management, resilience development, and security assurance services; support services; security training services; and managed services, such as countercept managed detection and response, attack surface management, and cloud security posture management services; USB armory, a smallest secure computer; and Armory Drive, an encrypted storage solution. WithSecure Oyj was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Omni Commerce, a scalable, omni-channel payment processing platform; ACI Secure eCommerce solution; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, include product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

