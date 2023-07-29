Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Board Initiates Stock Repurchase Plan

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $345.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $249.35 and a one year high of $358.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 84.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

