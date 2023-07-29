Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) & Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Head to Head Comparison

Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brera and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brera N/A N/A N/A Kidoz -11.64% -20.45% -14.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brera and Kidoz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brera and Kidoz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brera $170,000.00 124.73 -$1.29 million N/A N/A Kidoz $15.10 million 1.74 -$1.35 million ($0.02) -10.02

Brera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kidoz.

Summary

Brera beats Kidoz on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

