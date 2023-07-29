Analyzing United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises -9.72% -25.86% -2.41% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Royal Caribbean Cruises and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises 0 4 10 0 2.71 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus price target of $100.14, suggesting a potential downside of 7.76%. Given Royal Caribbean Cruises’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Royal Caribbean Cruises is more favorable than United Maritime.

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and United Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises $8.84 billion 3.14 -$2.16 billion ($4.07) -26.68 United Maritime $22.78 million 1.05 $37.49 million N/A N/A

United Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats United Maritime on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About United Maritime

(Get Free Report)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.