Hologic (HOLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1,727.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

