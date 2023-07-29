Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Increased by Analyst

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RB Global in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RB Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBA. OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RB Global has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in RB Global by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

