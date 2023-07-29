Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$308.76 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

TSE ELD opened at C$12.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$16.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.53.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

