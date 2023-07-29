National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $3,745,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

