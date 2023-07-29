Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of C$12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.83 billion.
Enbridge Stock Performance
TSE:ENB opened at C$48.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.58. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$47.63 and a 52-week high of C$58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 300.85%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
