Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFX. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$134.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.75, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.80. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.14). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of C$249.50 million during the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

