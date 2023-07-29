PPL Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPL in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of PPL by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

