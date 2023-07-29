National Bank Financial Comments on Capital Power Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.20.

CPX stock opened at C$41.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$39.33 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.49. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$1.16. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

