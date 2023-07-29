Boyd Group Services Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Desjardins cut Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$242.64.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$240.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$245.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$226.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$156.55 and a 12 month high of C$254.76.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$919.26 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.32%.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

