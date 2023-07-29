Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Lion Electric Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Lion Electric in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$73.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.85 million. Lion Electric had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.02%.

Lion Electric Trading Up 5.9 %

Lion Electric Company Profile

TSE LEV opened at C$3.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$727.06 million, a PE ratio of 325.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.89. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.