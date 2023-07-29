Zacks Research Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$59.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$43.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.72. The company has a market cap of C$16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.47 by C($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.16 billion.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

