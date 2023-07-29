adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upgraded adidas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.13.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. adidas has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. adidas’s payout ratio is 109.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 356.9% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.