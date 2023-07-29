Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

KBC Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Increases Dividend

About KBC Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.0832 per share. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

