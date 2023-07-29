Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
KBC Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.
KBC Group Increases Dividend
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
