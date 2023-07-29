Stifel Nicolaus Cuts DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $6.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DRIO has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.15. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 39.28% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. Equities analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 224.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 141.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,143,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 125,489 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage platform; and Dario blood glucose monitoring system.

