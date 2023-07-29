Stifel Nicolaus Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $151.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.09.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.85 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $123.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,699 shares of company stock worth $3,741,067. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

