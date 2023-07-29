Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) PT Raised to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of VRCA opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $242.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,851,128 shares in the company, valued at $39,412,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $244,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,851,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,412,662.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

