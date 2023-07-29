United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) PT Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United States Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

USM opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.53 and a beta of 0.75. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

