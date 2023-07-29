Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $19.40. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 1,058,745 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.