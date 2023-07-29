BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Performance

Shares of BVC opened at GBX 25.73 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.62. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 36.05 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of £112.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.44.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber segment is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, edge computing, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, cyber network monitoring, and network encryption.

