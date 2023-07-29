BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
BATM Advanced Communications Stock Performance
Shares of BVC opened at GBX 25.73 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.62. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 36.05 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of £112.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.44.
About BATM Advanced Communications
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BATM Advanced Communications
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.