ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of AACG opened at $1.37 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.