ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AACG opened at $1.37 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

