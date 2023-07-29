Amkor Technology (AMKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Amkor Technology has set its Q2 guidance at $0.12-0.28 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.12-$0.28 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

In related news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMKR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

