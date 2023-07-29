Regal Rexnord (RRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.6 %

RRX opened at $153.69 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.72.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

