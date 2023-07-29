StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 340.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Free Report ) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

