StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.96.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 340.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
