Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.67.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 43.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

