StockNews.com Downgrades Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) to Sell

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 139.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 80,140 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 86.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 6.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,194,000 after acquiring an additional 219,111 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 24.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

