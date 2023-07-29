Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Startek stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Startek has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $129.02 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Startek had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $92.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Startek will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

