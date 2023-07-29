BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

BIOLASE Price Performance

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.32. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $594.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

