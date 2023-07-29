MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MDU stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,385,000. State Street Corp grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 817,621 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 732,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.