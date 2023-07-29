StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.11.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
