StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Stories

