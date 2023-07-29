Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 0.7 %

ESP opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

