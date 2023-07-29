Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 0.7 %
ESP opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.96.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.13%.
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
