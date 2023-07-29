Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $78,546.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,153.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $78,546.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,153.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,769. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 70.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 164.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.