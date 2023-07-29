Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,385 ($30.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,041.67 ($26.18).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Stock Performance

LON:CPG opened at GBX 2,022 ($25.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,769.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,151.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,044.24. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,760 ($22.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,250 ($28.85).

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

About Compass Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 5,068.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.