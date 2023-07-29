Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

LON:WYN opened at GBX 470 ($6.03) on Tuesday. Wynnstay Group has a twelve month low of GBX 416.55 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 641 ($8.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 460.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 481.97. The company has a market cap of £105.99 million, a P/E ratio of 770.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,786.89%.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

