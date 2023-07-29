Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Up 0.6 %

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Further Reading

