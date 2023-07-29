Paramount Group (PGRE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -82.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

