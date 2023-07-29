Ameresco (AMRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Ameresco to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

