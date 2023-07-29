Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. Bio-Path has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

