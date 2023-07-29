StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

