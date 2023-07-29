StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
