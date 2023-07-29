Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.59) price objective on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday.
Ergomed Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ERGO opened at GBX 1,098 ($14.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £553.39 million, a PE ratio of 3,786.21 and a beta of 0.82. Ergomed has a 12 month low of GBX 895 ($11.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,004 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,076.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.
About Ergomed
Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ergomed
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.