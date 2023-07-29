Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.59) price objective on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ERGO opened at GBX 1,098 ($14.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £553.39 million, a PE ratio of 3,786.21 and a beta of 0.82. Ergomed has a 12 month low of GBX 895 ($11.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,004 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,076.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

