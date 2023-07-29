StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Free Report ) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

